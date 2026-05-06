Tucson City Council votes 7-0 to oppose Hudbay’s proposed Copper World mine in the Santa Rita Mountains

The Tucson Mayor and Council yesterday adopted Resolution No. 24114 in a unanimous 7-0 vote opposing Hudbay Minerals’ proposed Copper World mining development on the western slopes of the Santa Rita Mountains. The resolution declares an emergency and takes effect immediately.

The council cited concerns about significant threats to regional groundwater and water quality — including risks to aquifers and two waters designated as Outstanding Arizona Waters — at a time when the state is preparing for Colorado River shortages. The measure also highlights potential harm to biodiversity, recreation and tourism, tribal cultural uses, and historic and forest resources.

The resolution directs city staff to communicate the city’s opposition to Copper World and reaffirmed an earlier April 21, 2026, vote opposing the State Trust Land sale that would facilitate the project.

In a statement to KGUN, Hudbay said:

The Tucson City Council’s resolution is a symbolic gesture concerning a project that is located on private property and sits entirely outside of city jurisdiction. While the Council engages in political posturing, Hudbay remains focused on the operational reality of the Copper World project: a fully permitted, private-land initiative essential to securing America’s domestic copper supply. Our commitment to Southern Arizona is measured in actions, not resolutions. From our recent $993,000 purchase of Arizona State Land that will allow us to significantly increase the buffer space between our operations and homes, to the hundreds of millions in tax revenue this project will generate, Hudbay is delivering the economic boost the region requires. At a time when the City of Tucson faces significant fiscal instability, it is counterproductive to oppose a major economic development project that will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. Hudbay remains focused on creating multi-generational, high-quality jobs and being a long-term partner in Southern Arizona’s economic growth as we move forward towards construction and operations.