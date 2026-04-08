Tucson City Council approves special election for 25-year energy agreement with Tucson Electric Power

The Tucson City Council voted to approve a special election for a new 25-year franchise agreement with Tucson Electric Power.

The special election, set for Nov. 3, will ask voters to decide if TEP will continue to have a franchise agreement with the city as a part of an Energy Collaboration Agreement (ECA) providing electrical services to the city.

If approved, the deal would provide $2 million of TEP shareholder money to the city to fund climate-related projects next year. Over the next 25 years, the agreement would provide $64 million to the city.

The proposed agreement sparked debate during the public meeting. Supporters believe the deal will bring energy to Tucson and funding for climate research, while critics want the city to rely more on public power.

Vanessa Gallego with the Sierra Club Grand Canyon chapter supports the funding.

"We also appreciate that TEP shareholders will be investing in Tucson climate resiliency," Gallego said.

Tucson Citizen Ben Reily opposed the agreement.

"My reasoning behind supporting a city-run public power is that it gives people power over their energy instead of a corporation," Reily said. "I am going to be out here getting everyone to vote no the best I can, because this is unacceptable."