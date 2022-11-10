Tucson Bikes for Change to give out over 500 free bikes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Bikes for Change is giving out more than 500 bicycles for children in need, before the start of El Tour de Tucson.

Spokesman Steve Rivera clarified to KGUN 9 these bikes are already assigned to individual kids. A child who has not preregistered with Bikes for Change cannon show up and expect to get a bike.

These special children will receive a bicycle, a helmet, lock and t-shirt at certain locations, along with a free Tour de Tucson Kid's Fun Ride registration.

"This year, Serve Our City is excited to Partner with El Tour de Tucson and their Tucson Bikes for Change program by helping to provide volunteers at seven locations throughout the city to assemble 500 bikes provided by a host of great sponsors for children in need," said Outreach Pastor Robin Blumenthal.

Bicycles will be given away at the following locations on Sunday:



Building Bridges Community Center: 11a.m. - 1 p.m.

Pantano Christian Church: 1 - 3 p.m.

Hope City Church: 3 - 4 p.m.

Amphi Middle School: 9 - 11 a.m.

St. Andrews: 12 - 2 p.m.

On Saturday, pick up will be available from 2 - 5 p.m. at CASAS.

“What a great way for so many partners to join forces and give Tucson kids the chance to experience the joy of riding a bike in our beautiful city," expressed Blumenthal.