Tucson-area school supply giveaways and donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While it might feel like summer has just started, many southern Arizona school districts will be back in session in less than a month's time.

For some families, purchasing new school supplies can prove a financial burden. Whether you're in need of some assistance, or you're able to donate supplies, several school supply drives are beginning this month.

SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS



Lerner & Rowe Gives Back: This free backpack giveaway is set to provide 2,250 backpacks stuffed with supplies to students in need. The giveaway will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Friday, July 28 Pima County Fairgrounds | 11300 S. Houghton Rd. Begins at 3 p.m. and runs until supplies are gone Students must be present to receive a backpack

TUSD IMPACT Tucson Family and Community Resource Fair: The event is open to TUSD students and families, and will feature games and activities, in addition to free services to prepare students for the return to the classroom.

Saturday, July 29 Palo Verde High Magnet School | 1302 S. Avenida Vega 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.



SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVES & DONATIONS



Tucson Supplies Teachers: An annual supply drive put on by the local nonprofit Tucson Values Teachers, this is the largest supply drive in the region. TVT says since beginning the drive, they've given more than $1.3 million to help teachers offset the cost of buying supplies out-of-pocket.

Community members interested in donating can make contributions online at this link Teachers interested in registering to receive support should visit the above link to sign up July 1 - August 31

Salvation Army Back to School Backpack S.O.S.: Partnering with Fry's Food Stores for easy donation drop-offs, this annual drive collects backpacks and supplies such as pencils, pens, crayons, notebooks and more for local students.

More information on the S.O.S. webpage Drive runs July 10 - 30

Aviva Children’s Services Back to School Drive: Aviva Children's Services runs an annual supply drive to provide backpacks and other supplies to Southern Arizona foster youth at the beginning of each school year.

Donations accepted at Aviva Children's Services | 153 S. Plumer Ave. Online registries Target and Amazon also available Visit Aviva Children's Services website for complete list of supplies wanted, and access to online registries



