Where TUSD students can find back-to-school immunization clinics this summer

Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 10, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting July 11, Tucson Unified School is holding immunization clinics throughout the summer.

TUSD is partnering with Pima County Health Department to offer back-to-school vaccines for TUSD students. All recommended vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 and over, will be available.

Students should bring:

  • picture ID's
  • insurance cards
  • immunization records

Students must have an adult parent or guardian if they are under the age of 18. PCHD staff will bill insurance companies for students who have insurance, but there are free vaccines available for students who do not.
Scheduled Clinics

Tuesday, 7/11 • 1-5 p.m.
Catalina Family Resource Center
Hines GYM
3645 E. Pima St
520-232-8684

Tuesday, 7/18 • 1-5 p.m.
Palo Verde Family Resource Center
1302 S. Avenida Vega
(Entrance off of 22nd St. Parking Lot)
520-584-7455

Thursday, 7/20 • 1-5 p.m.
Southwest Family Resource Center
6855 S. Mark Rd.
520-908-3980

Tuesday, 7/25 • 1-5 p.m.
Menlo Family Resource Center
1100 W. Fresno St.
520-225-2172

