Tucson area ramps up blood drives as January is National Blood Donor Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — January is National Blood Donor Month, and the American Red Cross and local partners are encouraging Tucson residents to make appointments and give blood to help meet continuing hospital demand.

The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross, which serves more than 1.4 million people across Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Yuma, La Paz, Graham and Greenlee counties, is running a series of blood drives and donation opportunities this month. Donors can schedule appointments and find updated local drive listings at the Red Cross donor site or get chapter information at the Southern Arizona page. A quick search on the Red Cross donor site shows there are over 15 blood drives already scheduled throughout Tucson in January alone.

January is designated National Blood Donor Month to remind people that winter illnesses and travel can reduce donations, while need for blood remains high at local hospitals. National awareness resources note that roughly 36,000 units of red blood cells and about 7,000 units of platelets are needed every day in the United States. Type O blood, which can be used in many emergency situations, often sees the highest demand.

The Red Cross and other blood centers say donation is safe and quick: donors complete a short health history, are screened, give a pint of blood (or donate platelets/plasma by appointment), and are offered refreshments afterward. First-time donors, people with regular donation histories and eligible individuals with type O blood are all urged to check local drive schedules and reserve a time.

National Blood Donor Month traces back to a presidential proclamation and was established to focus attention on steady donation throughout winter months. Local organizers stress that while emergencies draw headlines, everyday surgeries, cancer treatments and trauma care rely on a steady flow of donations year-round.