TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Firefighters from several local agencies recently took part in a trench rescue drill, practicing the techniques and teamwork needed to save someone trapped underground.

Tucson-area firefighters train for dangerous trench rescues alongside emergency medical crews

The training included pulling a vehicle from a trench and building a shoring system designed to keep the surrounding soil from collapsing during a rescue.

Roger Thompson, a firefighter and EMT with Tucson Fire, said the scenarios are challenging but give crews an opportunity to sharpen their skills.

“When we build a shoring system to put in there, we need to make sure we're building it up to spec and making it quality so that when we go in there we're not going to become hurt and the victim is not going to become more hurt,” Thompson said.

Marc Monroy

Trench collapses can cause serious injuries, and the danger does not necessarily end once someone is pulled from the dirt.

Allison Lane, an emergency medical technician with Banner, said the weight of the soil can restrict a person's chest movement and affect their ability to breathe.

“When you have all of that dirt that can collapse onto a person, that can restrict movement of the chest,” Lane said.

Marc Monroy

She said complications can also develop after the pressure is removed, potentially affecting the heart and kidneys. Medical teams can administer fluids and medications to help prevent those complications.

Fire crews and emergency medical personnel work together during these scenarios to prepare for the challenges of a real rescue.

Shelle Jackson, TFD

Thompson said the training helps ensure crews are ready if another trench emergency happens.

“We're ready for the day when it does happen,” he said.