Tucson apartments tied to two state Federal probe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A investigation involving a large private dormitory has ties to a probe in another state.

Wednesday, US Postal Inspectors, Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and United States Marshals went to the Hub At Tucson on Speedway Boulevard, a private high rise dorm on the edge of the University of Arizona campus.

Details of the case are sealed, but U.S. Postal Inspectors say the main part of the case is in the Spokane, Washington area with ties to Tucson.

At least two arrests have been made here. More details should be available when court documents are unsealed, perhaps later next week.

Investigators often file documents under seal when details could compromise the case or they don't want to tip off suspects they are still working to arrest.

