Federal Investigators at Hub Tucson Apartments

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — The U.S. Marshal Service confirms they were part of a joint federal investigation with the U.S. Postal Service.

The investigation took place at the Hub Tucson apartments at 1011 N. Tyndall Avenue this morning near Speedway and Euclid.

Deputies assisted in an arrest of someone wanted by the U.S. Postal Service.

USPS says, "The Postal Inspection Service, DEA, and US Marshals Service are in the process of executing arrest and search warrants for an ongoing federal felony investigation."

