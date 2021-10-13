Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Federal Investigators at Hub Tucson Apartments

items.[0].image.alt
Google
The Hub Tucson Apartments
Posted at 4:42 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 19:42:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — The U.S. Marshal Service confirms they were part of a joint federal investigation with the U.S. Postal Service.

The investigation took place at the Hub Tucson apartments at 1011 N. Tyndall Avenue this morning near Speedway and Euclid.

Deputies assisted in an arrest of someone wanted by the U.S. Postal Service.

USPS says, "The Postal Inspection Service, DEA, and US Marshals Service are in the process of executing arrest and search warrants for an ongoing federal felony investigation."
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!