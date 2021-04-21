Tucson activist says George Floyd trial verdict "is a win for justice"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local activist and pastor is responding tonight, following the historic decision in the verdict of Derek Chauvin trial in the death of George Floyd.

Dr. Damond Holt says the Black community can finally breathe, but there’s still more to be done to assure it stays that way.

“This is a win for justice. This is a win for equality. This is a win for the Black community. For the outcry we’ve always talked about—the unfair treatment between Black community and police,” he told KGUN9.

Dr. Holt says he was pleasantly surprised with the verdict, and is the first to say it's about time justice wins.

“Through this verdict we believe that even in the midst of tragedy—something good can come out of it, and we believe that now George Floyd is changing the entire world when it comes to justice,” he added.

And while the activist and pastor recognizes this is a big win, he says there’s still a long way to go before there is equity and equality.

“I’m tired of seeing unarmed Black men be killed. I’m tired of seeing a white male can go into a location with an AR rifle and shoot up and kill everybody and live to get arrested, but African Americans are fighting to just survive a traffic stop and be unarmed,” Dr. Holt told KGUN9.

He says this decision will give the Black community the momentum they need to keep moving forward.

“This is a start to show police officers that you can be now convicted for any hate crime, any type of racial profiling, or police brutality. You are going to pay for it,” he said.

He also assures it’s changes in policy that will hold people accountable in the future and bring much needed healing to a grieving community.

“We need to be pushing the George Floyd’s Justice for Police Act—so we can get more comprehensive policies changed. So I think that's where if you want to put the nail in the coffin in regards to dealing with racism and hate crimes—it’s getting that legislation passed,” said Dr. Holt.