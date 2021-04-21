Tucson pastor on Chauvin verdict: “I feel like today I matter”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "We don't often get a chance to celebrate when it comes to the judicial system in America," Dr. Marvin Hugley, pastor of the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, said.

Hugley and a group of members from the church came together to sing and discuss the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin. Many said that justice had been served.

"I feel like today I matter as an African American," Hugley said.

Those who joined him focused on celebrating today, but that fighting against inequalities in the United States needs to continue.

Another aspect that Hugley will be watching closely is the sentencing for Chauvin.

"I think there still needs to be justice done in the sentencing," Hugley said. "What good is a guilty verdict if there is then handed down a light sentence."