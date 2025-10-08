Tucson activist among around 450 people deported from Israel after Gaza flotilla attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. — Over 450 activists were deported from Israel this week after attempting to sail a fleet of boats to Gaza, including Tucson activist Logan Hollarsmith who was expected to touch down in the United States Wednesday.

Hollarsmith and others on the Global Sumud Flotilla — including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg — set sail toward Gaza from Barcelona, Spain in August on 42 boats. Organizers say those boats were carrying food, baby formula and medical supplies.

In August the United Nations described a "worst-case scenario of Famine" in Gaza and, a month later, the UN released a report claiming that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians.

The flotilla team faced a rough two months at sea, battling harsh weather and seasickness while activist organizations on U.S. soil like Veterans for Peace and About Face: Veterans Against the War kept watch on 24/7 livestreams.

Hollarsmith was one of five veterans on a small boat called Ohwayla. The remote support team said that boat was leading the pack when the boats were intercepted October 1 about 40 miles off the shores of Gaza.

Video shows another boat on the flotilla — the Gaza Sun — being boarded by Israeli troops.

Organizers say they were prepared for this outcome. They even had a boat of lawyers in the flotilla, and after a few days in Israeli custody, they were deported.

The offices of Senators Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly both said they worked hand-in-hand with the U.S. State Department and the Israeli Embassy to get Hollarsmith and the others back to the States.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said they have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens and were working closely with Israeli authorities. They added that the department remains focused on realizing President Biden's plan to end the war and the flotilla was a deliberate and unnecessary provocation.

