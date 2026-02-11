Trump reaction to Guthrie suspect images: 'pure disgust'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a press briefing Tuesday that President Donald Trump reviewed images and video released by the FBI in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie and reacted with “pure disgust,” urging anyone with information to contact federal investigators.

VIDEO: See video and images released by the FBI of suspect in the video below:

“I was once again with the president. He and I were both reviewing the newly released surveillance footage from FBI in the case on just this heartbreaking situation with respect to her mother,” Leavitt said during a White House briefing. “His initial reaction, of course, is of pure disgust.”

Leavitt described the footage — released earlier by the FBI and showing a masked person at Guthrie’s front door the morning she vanished — as upsetting and called on the public to help. “The president encourages any American across the country with any knowledge of this suspect, to please call the FBI, who continue to assist state and local authorities who are leading this investigation on the ground,” she said.

Press aides and law enforcement officials have said the surveillance stills and short doorbell-camera clips show a person wearing gloves, a mask and a backpack. FBI Director Kash Patel posted that the images were recovered from residual data in backend systems after investigators worked with private-sector partners to retrieve previously inaccessible footage.

Leavitt also addressed possible consequences for those involved in the case, saying, “Anyone who was involved in this depraved crime, this abduction, of course, we want to be seen held to the fullest extent of the law possible.” She added that the White House’s thoughts and prayers were with the Guthrie family.

Earlier today, Savannah Guthrie also posted the photos on her IG and said, "Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900."

Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since Jan. 31. The FBI and local authorities continue to investigate; anyone with tips is being asked to contact the FBI.