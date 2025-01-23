Trump border policies cause Tucson migrant shelters to close

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County officials have announced the closure of its two migrant shelters for legally processed asylum seekers following sweeping changes to federal border enforcement policies implemented by the Trump Administration.

The policy changes have resulted in zero releases of asylum-seeking migrants to county-operated shelters this week, a stark departure from previous years.

Since 2019, these centers have provided temporary shelter and essential services for over 518,000 asylum seekers released into Pima, Santa Cruz, and Cochise counties by the Department of Homeland Security.

The Ajo Road and Drexel Road Respite Centers are expected to close by January 26, 2025.

“Under the terms of DHS’s Sheltering Services Program (SSP), the County can only be reimbursed for sheltering costs incurred while asylum seekers are receiving services,” the county stated. "With no individuals in the shelters, operational costs—including staffing, heating, and facility rentals—would fall solely on the County General Fund."

Since 2019, Pima County has secured over $117 million in federal funding to support temporary sheltering programs.

However, an executive order signed by President Trump on January 20 has paused funding for federal border programs, including the SSP, pending audits and reviews of fund recipients.

“This humane program has helped prevent suffering while protecting our community,” officials said. “Without these shelters, over half a million people would have been left to fend for themselves on the streets of Tucson, Nogales, Douglas, and elsewhere in Southern Arizona.”

It remains unclear whether the Trump Administration will resume asylum street releases in Arizona’s border communities.

County officials expressed concern that dismantling the sheltering infrastructure could make it difficult to restart services if policies change.

“We built up this infrastructure over years, and dismantling it will be abrupt. Recreating it, assuming federal funding becomes available, would take time and likely involve unsheltered street releases,” the county explained.

The organization that runs the shelters, Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, Inc., has released a statement.

"The closure of Casa Alitas does not diminish the profound impact it has had on the lives of thousands of asylum seekers, thanks to the dedication of our staff, volunteers, and supporters," the organization said. "We are profoundly grateful for their commitment and compassion."

Stay tuned to KGUN9 for updates on this developing story.