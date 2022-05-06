Truck hits utility pole, shutting down Fort Lowell Road Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash and road hazard shut down a stretch of Fort Lowell Road Friday.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) May 6, 2022
Travel on Ft. Lowell Rd. from N. Alvernon Way east to N. Columbus Blvd. is shut down due to a traffic hazard involving a semi & utility pole. Repair crews are on scene. Please avoid the area for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/J6FtsTrGWs
Tucson police said a semi truck hit a utility pole, closing Fort Lowell from Alvernon to Columbus.
Police said the road would be closed for a few hours.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.