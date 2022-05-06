Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Truck hits utility pole, shutting down Fort Lowell Road Friday

A crash and road hazard shut down a stretch of Fort Lowell Road Friday.
TUCSON POLICE
TPD
A crash and road hazard shut down a stretch of Fort Lowell Road Friday.<br/>
A crash and road hazard shut down a stretch of Fort Lowell Road Friday.
A crash and road hazard shut down a stretch of Fort Lowell Road Friday.
Posted at 12:54 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 15:55:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash and road hazard shut down a stretch of Fort Lowell Road Friday.

Tucson police said a semi truck hit a utility pole, closing Fort Lowell from Alvernon to Columbus.

Police said the road would be closed for a few hours.
----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰