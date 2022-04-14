Watch
Truck drives into nail salon off East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road

Posted at 2:22 PM, Apr 14, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A truck has driven into a nail salon on East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road at about 11:40 Thursday morning.

According to the Tucson Police Department, this truck struck the building on the southwest quad of the intersection.

No injuries were reported.

The scene is also under investigation.

