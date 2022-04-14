Truck drives into nail salon off East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A truck has driven into a nail salon on East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road at about 11:40 Thursday morning.
According to the Tucson Police Department, this truck struck the building on the southwest quad of the intersection.
No injuries were reported.
The scene is also under investigation.
Stay with KGUN 9 as we continue following this developing story.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.