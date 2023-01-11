Trash left behind on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is reminding the public to dispose of trash properly, as a lot of waste was left behind on Mount Lemmon.

Many enjoyed recent snow days on Mount Lemmon but photos were shared around social media showing trash on the ground.

C’MON, GUYS! Visit Mount Lemmon sharing this photo of more trash left behind from a busy weekend. 😡



If you are heading to Mt. Lemmon to take a break from a crazy week & to enjoy some cooler temperatures, PLEASE be respectful!



PIC: Instagram/VisitMountLemmon pic.twitter.com/sUniEwhVGa — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) April 27, 2020

Visit Mount Lemmon shared photos of broken sleighs, bottles, cans, bags and buckets that were left by visitors.

"This is sooo upsetting! Why does anyone think this is ok to do?" asks Visit Mount Lemmon.

The Mt. Lemmon General Store has a display showcasing how long it takes for waste to decompose, with paper only taking 2-6 weeks and plastic bottles taking at least 100 years.

Wisdom for Wednesday: Nobody likes to play in trash.



So when you’re out enjoying the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail (or anywhere else) this summer, be sure to pack out everything you pack in.



Photo: Mt. Lemmon General Store, Coronado National Forest, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/gTFWbn5N65 — Lewis and Clark NHT (@LewisClarkTrail) June 30, 2021

