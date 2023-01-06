Ski Valley on Mount Lemmon opens

MOUNT LEMMON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With a layer of fresh powder, there's no where else skiers and snowboarders would rather be. They packed into Ski Valley on Mount Lemmon early in the morning, ready to slide down the slopes and ride the ski lift.

"It's been beautiful seeing everyone making those sweet turns on this fresh powder," Hannah Kendrick, one of the snowboarders at Ski Valley, said.

Kendrick has been on the slopes for the last ten years, but it's her first time snowboarding on Mount Lemmon.

"I haven't snowboarded out west before so to have this at our fingertips is just so magical," she said.

Rebecca Willis, another Mount Lemmon snowboarder, said it's surreal to have all of this snow just an hour away from home.

"There are saguaro cactuses at the bottom of this mountain so to be able to come up here and go snowboarding," she said.

She encourages people to come out and try skiing or snowboarding.

"Any time you can get out side and into the snow, and out of your comfort zone a little bit," she said.

Ski Valley gets packed so the snowboarders and skiers encourage people to head to the mountain as early as possible, especially if you're looking to rent gear. Ski Valley is open on Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a restaurant and fudge shop nearby.

----

