Ski Valley on Mount Lemmon opening Thursday

Ski Valley up on Mount Lemmon is opening for the first time this winter season.

The parking lot is expected to fill up fast when it opens Thursday, Jan. 4, so if you do plan on coming out, make sure you make it up there as early as possible. Some families made it a little too early by showing up on Wednesday.

Many were trying to take advantage of the nice weather. The sun was out, the snow was thick, and the roads finally opened up to Mount Lemmon.

“I was thinking it was actually going to be open,” said Marco Iturios. He thought because the roads were finally open, that Ski Valley would be, too.

He wanted to show Ski Valley to his family visiting from Mexico. He said his family didn’t believe there would be snow.

He said they thought, “'we're here in the desert. ‘Ah, there’s no way there’s going to be snow.’ I said ‘Yea I can go to show you guys I’m not lying.’”

Iturios's family still enjoyed seeing the snow and his son is hoping to come back when Ski Valley opens Thursday.

“I want to see some people go down there, even if I don’t go down there myself,” his son said.

The Ski Valley team has been shoveling, testing the hills and the lift for tomorrow. They’re expecting it to be a busy day.

“When we first open, rentals are going to be pretty busy. We’re a small operation, rental-wise, so the lines get long fast,” said Graham Davies. He’s the area manager and suggests people bring their own equipment.

He’s hoping the roads stay open and the snow stays thick enough to keep business going.

For those of you who plan on coming out, make sure you check the road conditions before you head up so that you know whether the road is closed.

You can find the hotline here. Regardless, make sure you are proceeding with caution as you make your way up the mountain as the roads could be icy.

