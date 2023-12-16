Transition from family-friendly Christmas activities to ugly sweater bar crawl this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - 'Tis the season for merrier and brighter gatherings with family and friends, but sometimes it's not always easy transitioning from activities with children to those meant for adults.
Saturday, Dec. 16 Tucson Events
- The Yoga Connection's Winter Solstice Celebration
- Quincie Douglas Center | 1575 E. 36th St.
- Preregistration is required
- 3 - 4:30 p.m.
- $30 cost
- Dickens Christmas at the Lavender Manor in Tucson
- Life Under the Oaks Lavender Manor | 347 E. 4th St.
- 4 - 6:30 p.m.
- Free
- A Peter, Paul & Mary Christmas with MacDougal Street West
- Gaslight Music Hall | 13005 N. Oracle Rd. #165
- 6 - 9 p.m.
- Children ages 2 - 12: $15
- Senior/Student/Military Ticket Price: $25
- Adult Ticket Price: $27
- Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl in Tucson
- $15 - $25 Ticket Options
- Crawl locations include:
- Sky Bar (Check-In Here) | 536 N. 4th Ave.
- Mr. Heads | 513 N. 4th Ave.
- The Hut | 305 N. 4th Ave.
- Good Oak Bar | 316 E. Congress St.
- Hi-Fi Kitchen & Cocktails | 345 E. Congress St. #101
- RED EYE at Club Congress
- Free entrance
- Hotel Congress | 311 E. Congress St.
- $3 Seltzers, $5 Wells, $5 AMF's Every Saturday!
Sunday, Dec. 17 Tucson Events
- Christmas Cantata: Appalachian Winter
- Immanuel Presbyterian Church | 9252 E. 22nd St.
- 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Free
- Breakfast & Photos with Santa
- Main Event Tucson | 4700 S. Landing Way
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Ages under 2: Free with adult ticket
- Adults & kids: $18 Ticket
- Meet and greet with digital photo
- 1-hour time card
- All-inclusive option: $35 Ticket
- Everything above, plus
- Magical pancake breakfast
- Cocoa and cookies
- Craft area with holiday bowling
- Pin decorating contest
- Write a letter to Santa
- Snowball fight
- 2 Hour Unlimited Activities
- Elves Gone Bad – A Pirate’s Christmas Comedy Show
- Unscrewed Theater | 4500 E. Speedway Blvd. #39
- 1 - 2 p.m.
- $5 in-person ticket
- $5 online live stream
- Messiah and Baroque Favorites: Tucson Symphony Orchestra
- Catalina Foothills High School | 4300 E. Sunrise Dr.
- 2 - 6 p.m.
- Child Admission: $18 Ticket+ fees
- Group of 10 or more: $55.75 Ticket+ fees
- Standard Admission: $62 Ticket+ fees
- Tucson Jazz Institute 2023 Winter Concert
- Madge Utterback Middle School | 3233 S. Pinal Vista
- Starts at 2 p.m.
- $10 donation requested at the door
- The Nutcracker Ballet
- Arizona Theatre Company | 330 S Scott Ave
- 2 - 6 p.m.
- Ticket Options: $16, $22, $27, $37, $55
- Dinner with Santa at Pinnacle Peak
- Trail Dust Town | 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
- 4 - 5:30 p.m.
- Adult Menu:
- Choice of NY strip, salmon or chicken breast
- Comes with baked potato and non-alcoholic beverage
- Kids Menu:
- Choice of sirloin steak, grilled chicken or mac & cheese
- Comes with choice of side and beverage
- Jingle Bell Rockin’ Review
- Gaslight Music Hall of Oro Valley | 13005 N. Oracle Rd. #165
- 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. performances
- Children ages 2 - 12: $15
- Senior/Student/Military Ticket Price: $25
- Adult Ticket Price: $27
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.