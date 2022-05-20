Trampoline blows into power lines, causes outage for TEP

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A trampoline has flown into local power lines, causing an outage for Tucson Electric Power (TEP).
The electric company confirmed the Thursday incident, saying it affected about 2,000 customers.
"From what I understand, the trampoline was blown into overhead lines and caused a fault, resulting in an outage," TEP told KGUN 9. "The outage started just before 1 p.m. and lasted a little less than a half-hour. It affected about 2,000 customers."
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.