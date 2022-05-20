Watch
Trampoline blows into power lines, causes outage for TEP

Affected about 2,000 customers
Posted at 9:46 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 12:46:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A trampoline has flown into local power lines, causing an outage for Tucson Electric Power (TEP).

The electric company confirmed the Thursday incident, saying it affected about 2,000 customers.

"From what I understand, the trampoline was blown into overhead lines and caused a fault, resulting in an outage," TEP told KGUN 9. "The outage started just before 1 p.m. and lasted a little less than a half-hour. It affected about 2,000 customers."

