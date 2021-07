TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Allen "Big Al" Kath has delivered his last KGUN9 traffic report.

He was inducted into the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2017.

Big Al has been in broadcasting for 47 years.

He's spent 41 of those years getting people to work on time, as a traffic reporter, and has been with KGUN9 for 15 years.

You can keep up with Big Al's next adventures on his Facebook page, and Twitter account.