Traffic jams expected during Arizona scenic canyon road work

The U.S. 89A begins its descent into Oak Creek Canyon south of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Oct. 18, 2014. Several projects planned along one of Arizona's most scenic highways will include a safety tune-up and structural improvements but also is expected to inconvenience area residents and travelers using the two-lane route in the steep-sided canyon. The work planned by the Arizona Department of Transportation for U.S. 89A through Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona and south of Flagstaff will begin this spring and run well into 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Davenport)
AP
Posted at 8:17 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 11:17:41-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Several projects planned along one of Arizona’s most scenic highways including a safety tune-up and structural improvements are expected to inconvenience residents and travelers using the two-lane route in the steep-sided canyon.

The work planned by the Arizona Department of Transportation for U.S. Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona and south of Flagstaff will begin this spring and run into 2023. It includes rockfall mitigation, drainage and sediment control and rehabilitation of a bridge.

To accommodate the work, people traveling through the canyon should expect major traffic flow restriction and a limited number of full closures.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

