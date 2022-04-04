Traffic jams expected during Arizona scenic canyon road work

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Several projects planned along one of Arizona’s most scenic highways including a safety tune-up and structural improvements are expected to inconvenience residents and travelers using the two-lane route in the steep-sided canyon.

The work planned by the Arizona Department of Transportation for U.S. Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona and south of Flagstaff will begin this spring and run into 2023. It includes rockfall mitigation, drainage and sediment control and rehabilitation of a bridge.

To accommodate the work, people traveling through the canyon should expect major traffic flow restriction and a limited number of full closures.

