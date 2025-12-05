Traffic delays prompt Pima County to postpone Marsh Station Road project while I-10 project continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Transportation has postponed a planned project on Marsh Station Road due to ongoing traffic issues caused by the Arizona Department of Transportation’s project construction on Interstate 10 in the same area.

The I-10 project near the border of Pima and Cochise counties has reduced traffic to one lane, creating significant delays for drivers.

"It can be anywhere from an hour to it's been as long as three hours," said Tina Glidden, who lives in Benson.

The traffic backup is so severe that some drivers are avoiding the area entirely.

"I just avoid Tucson now," said Melissa Lacey, who lives in Mescal.

The Arizona Department of Transportation's project involves rehabilitating the deck of four existing bridges and adjacent roadways, removing and replacing guardrails, and installing new raised pavement markers on I-10. The east and westbound lanes are closed from milepost 292 to 293 until next spring.

Pima County officials said they decided to postpone the Marsh Station Road project after receiving complaints from residents who use that road to avoid the I-10 traffic delays. The two projects would have happened simultaneously and drivers said it would have created extremely long alternate routes for drivers.

"Either you would've been stuck sitting in the traffic for a good three hours each direction or Sonoita would have been your only other alternate," Glidden said.

Glidden, who travels on I-10 about six times a week to go to Tucson and Green Valley, said the traffic restrictions are delaying her way to work and back.

"If you're already going to Tucson for your stuff or you work there you're cut off from everything," she said.

The postponed Marsh Station Road project will involve routine maintenance work including embankment erosion repair and the installation of a new concrete spillway. When it does begin, drivers should expect minor delays during work hours, with flaggers directing traffic. County officials said the project won't require alternate routes and traffic delays should be minimal, with normal travel resuming after each work shift.

Some residents suggest the construction should happen at night to minimize disruption.

"People come and go during the day, not typically at night," Lacey said.

The Marsh Station Road project is expected to last a little over a month, but county officials have not announced when it will begin.

