Traffic delayed at Valencia & Camino Verde after crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Traffic is delayed on the far West side of Tucson after a car crash Thursday.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says at least one person is injured. No word how serious those injures are.
Drivers should expect traffic delays as the Pima County Sheriff's Department investigates.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter