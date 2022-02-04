Watch
Traffic delayed at Valencia & Camino Verde after crash

Posted at 10:05 PM, Feb 03, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Traffic is delayed on the far West side of Tucson after a car crash Thursday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says at least one person is injured. No word how serious those injures are.

Drivers should expect traffic delays as the Pima County Sheriff's Department investigates.

