Tractor-trailer rams into Nogales Walmart, closes down store

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — A tractor trailer has rammed into the Walmart at 100 W. White Park Dr. in Nogales, Ariz.

Due to the damaged wall exposing water pipes, it is closed until further notice.

Mayor Arturo R. Garino shared the following over social media:

Early this morning, Walmart was vandalized by a tractor trailer and damaged an exterior wall.



Out of extreme precautions, the local store manager, Jim Grow has made the difficult choice to close the store.



He extends his most sincere apologies for making this difficult decision but because of safety reasons, and out of extreme concerns, the store will remain closed.



My office will continue to speak to Jim and his team and inform our community as to when the store will reopen.



We trust that Jim and the Walmart team will do their best to reopen our hometown Walmart.

Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez confirms the crash happened at about 3:20 a.m.

He told KGUN 9 the semi-truck driver is out of New Mexico.

Bermudez also reveals the crash was caught on camera. Footage shows the 26-year-old Christian Andrews drive past the front of Walmart and drive toward the front of the building on purpose.

This gave Andrews a running start as he crashed into the building.

Officers have arrested the suspect, and are currently figuring out if he was under the influence while driving.