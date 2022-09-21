Watch Now
TPD: Two people hospitalized after pedestrian crash

Michael Militscher
Posted at 7:44 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a Pedestrian hit near Broadway Boulevard.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Pantano Road.

According to TPD, both a man and woman were transported to the hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

