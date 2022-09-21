TPD: Two people hospitalized after pedestrian crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a Pedestrian hit near Broadway Boulevard.
The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Pantano Road.
According to TPD, both a man and woman were transported to the hospital.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
