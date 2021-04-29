TPD to host 1PM press conference on deadly shooting in Congress parking garage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department will hold a press conference Thursday at 1 p.m. to update the public on last weekend's deadly parking garage shooting.

KGUN 9 will stream the briefing live on our Facebook page and in this article when it begins.

The incident happened Sunday morning at 2 a.m. at the garage on Congress Street, according to police.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a man with signs of gunshot trauma who was later pronounced dead. He was identified as 52-year-old Mark Edward Doe.

TPD learned from witnesses that two men had attempted to rob multiple people that night and Doe was one of a few people who intervened before he was shot.

After the shooting, the suspects drove off in a stolen pickup truck. Officers later found the truck and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled from officers leading to a chase. Police say at least one of the suspects shot at police officers during the pursuit, though the officers did not return fire.

On Wednesday, police arrested one suspect - 21-year-old Luis Alberto Garcia.

Tucson Police Department Luis Alberto Garcia

Garcia is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, robbery, auto theft and vandalism.