TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Congress Street early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area in the 300 block of E. Congress Street around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a carjacking, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found a man with gun shot trauma.

There is no information of his condition at this time.

Police say there are no suspects in custody right now.

No further details were immediately released.