Police make arrest in Congress parking garage shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one person dead in a parking garage in downtown Tucson over the weekend.

Luis Alberto Garcia, 21, was arrested in connection with the crimes at around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police say a SWAT team arrested Garcia at a hotel near 1st Avenue and Wetmore Road without incident. He's facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, robbery, auto theft and vandalism.

Tucson Police Department Luis Alberto Garcia

Police say they're still working to identify a second suspect in the incident that led to the shooting death of 52-year-old Mark Edward Doe. It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning at a garage on Congress Street. Two men had attempted to rob multiple people that night and Doe had tried to intervene before he was shot.

The suspects drove off in a stolen pickup truck. Officers later found the truck and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled from officers leading to a chase. Police say at least one of the suspects shot at police officers during the pursuit, though the officers did not return fire.

RELATED: TPD investigates deadly shooting at Congress parking garage

The Tucson Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crime to call 911, or anonymously report a tip to 88-CRIME.