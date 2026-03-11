TPD: Teens, mother arrested after video captures teens 'recklessly' firing guns

Three 14-year-olds in Tucson are at the center of a firearms investigation after Tucson Police discovered cell phone videos showing them allegedly firing guns recklessly into the air earlier this year.

Detectives with the Shooting Investigations Unit said the videos show several teenagers shooting multiple firearms indiscriminately, according to a social media post from Tucson Police. On the night the videos were recorded, officers responded to several “shots heard” calls in the area but were unable to locate a shooting scene.

Detectives eventually determined the location where the videos were filmed and conducted a follow-up response at the home.

Two 14-year-olds were arrested and booked on multiple firearm-related charges, the post said. Investigators said one of the teens was already a prohibited possessor.

A third 14-year-old seen in the videos was already in custody on a murder charge stemming from a separate shooting that occurred after the videos were recorded, the post said.

Police also arrested an adult woman, the mother of one of the teenagers, who was charged with felony child abuse.

