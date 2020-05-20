TPD: Teen charged in deadly motorcycle crash near northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened May 13 near the northwest side.

Police say officers were called out to the intersection at North Camino de la Tierra and West Tres Nogales Road around 6:00 p.m. for a report of a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle.

According to witness interviews, a white 2017 Lincoln passenger car was traveling northbound on Camino de la Tierra, TPD says. The Lincoln approached a blue 2017 Toyota Camry that was also traveling north on Camino de la Tierra, from behind at the intersection.

Police say the Lincoln began to pass the Toyota in a no-passing zone, as the Lincoln began to pull out to pass the Toyota -- a silver 1999 Mercedes-Benz passenger car was traveling southbound on Camino de la Tierra. The Lincoln swerved back to the right causing the vehicle to collide with the rear driver side of the Toyota causing it to spin out of control.

According to TPD, the Toyota crashed into a dirt embankment on the west side of Camino de la Tierra. The Lincoln side-swiped the Mercedes-Benz as the vehicles passed each other.

The Lincoln continued driving northbound where it came up behind a 2004 Harley-Davidson Road Bike -- rear-ending the motorcyclist and continued to push the motorcycle for 75-yards northbound on Camino de la Tierra until the motorcyclist was able to break free.

The driver of the Lincoln who has been identified 16-year-old Haley S. Ohmsatte exited the vehicle and ran, fleeing the scene.

Ohmsatte was later found and taken into custody, according to TPD.

Police say officers noticed signs and symptoms of intoxication. A DUI officers responded and conducted an investigation.

Northwest Fire District crews responded and rendered aid to the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist who has been identified as 61-year-old David M. Wampole was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Wampole died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Detectives determined from witnesses that the Lincoln was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Police say it was discovered that the Lincoln had been reported stolen in Marana.

Roadway evidence was determined that speed does appear to be a factor in the crash.

Ohmsatte was charged with several counts of aggravated assault, endangerment, criminal damage, leaving the scene of an accident and auto theft.

She is currently being held in Pima County Jail.