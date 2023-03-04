TPD: Suspect with multiple counts shot after car chase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was shot after officers were in pursuit of a suspect who had a warrant for a probation violation, according to the Tucson Police Department.

On March 3 before 11:30 p.m. on , a division of officers were looking an adult man suspected of aggravated assault and who had a warrant for a probation violation.

The man was found in a vehicle and a SWAT team was called in to take the suspect into custody.

While SWAT officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove off near E. Grant Rd and N. Park Ave. leading to a pursuit.

The suspect then drove into another car near N. Campbell Ave. on E. Grant Rd., says TPD.

Officers approached the vehicle and the suspect fired a gun. An officer fired back and the suspect was hit.

The suspect was declared deceased.

Officers found an adult woman in the suspect's vehicle and had non-life-threatening injuries but was taken to the hospital. TPD says she is considered a suspect.

No other injuries were reported, according to TPD.