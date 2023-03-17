Police identify suspect police killed in March 3 shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Regional Critical Incident Team a suspect Tucson police shot and killed in a March 3 officer-involved shooting near Grant and Campbell.

According to the report, Tucson police tried to arrest 28-year-old aggravated assault suspect Aaron Martinka at 11:30 p.m. that night.

Martinka faced two counts of aggravated assault, one count of prohibited possessor and one count of discharging of a firearm within city limits, as well as a felony arrest warrant for a probation violation.

Police found Martinka driving a vehicle and used an immobilization device to try stop him near Grant and Park.

Martinka fired a gun at officers, and officers shot and killed him.

A woman in Martinka's car suffered non-life threatening injuries from the crash.

The officers were 11-year veteran Officer Bradley Kush, 15-year veteran Officer Adam Smith and 10-year veteran Officer Joe

Buck.

The PRCIT will investigate the incident and TPD will conduct a parallel investigation.