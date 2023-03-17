Police identify suspect police killed in March 3 shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Regional Critical Incident Team a suspect Tucson police shot and killed in a March 3 officer-involved shooting near Grant and Campbell.
According to the report, Tucson police tried to arrest 28-year-old aggravated assault suspect Aaron Martinka at 11:30 p.m. that night.
Martinka faced two counts of aggravated assault, one count of prohibited possessor and one count of discharging of a firearm within city limits, as well as a felony arrest warrant for a probation violation.
Police found Martinka driving a vehicle and used an immobilization device to try stop him near Grant and Park.
Martinka fired a gun at officers, and officers shot and killed him.
A woman in Martinka's car suffered non-life threatening injuries from the crash.
The officers were 11-year veteran Officer Bradley Kush, 15-year veteran Officer Adam Smith and 10-year veteran Officer Joe
Buck.
The PRCIT will investigate the incident and TPD will conduct a parallel investigation.
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.