TPD evacuates apartment complex on Oracle Road due to man with gun

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a man with a gun in an apartment complex on North Oracle Road near Drachman, Wednesday evening around 6:20 p.m.

Officers on scene tell KGUN 9 that Oracle is closed between Lester through Main Street.

According to police, there are no reported injuries and the scene is still very active.

TPD evacuated the area to make sure everyone is safe.

KGUN 9 will provide more information when it becomes available.