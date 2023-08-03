Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD evacuates apartment complex on Oracle Road due to man with gun

27365.jpeg
KGUN9
27365.jpeg
Posted at 7:19 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 22:19:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a man with a gun in an apartment complex on North Oracle Road near Drachman, Wednesday evening around 6:20 p.m.

Officers on scene tell KGUN 9 that Oracle is closed between Lester through Main Street.

According to police, there are no reported injuries and the scene is still very active.

TPD evacuated the area to make sure everyone is safe.

KGUN 9 will provide more information when it becomes available.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!