TPD: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting near 29th, Columbus

Posted at 7:17 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 10:17:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around midnight near East 29th Street and South Columbus Boulevard.

According to TPD, a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

