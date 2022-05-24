TPD: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting near 29th, Columbus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred around midnight near East 29th Street and South Columbus Boulevard.
According to TPD, a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.