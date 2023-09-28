TPD: Serious injury crash near Swan Road involving a pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian.
The incident occurred around 6 p.m. near South Swan Road and East 29th Street.
Officers say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.
