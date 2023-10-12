Watch Now
TPD: Serious injury crash involving pedestrian near 22nd Street

Posted at 9:13 PM, Oct 11, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on East 22nd Street and South Alamo Avenue.

A male pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating the scene.

