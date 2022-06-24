TPD: Serious crash on Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department are investigating a serious crash near Valencia Road.
The incident occurred near South Campbell Avenue and East Valencia Road.
Both southbound travel on Campbell is closed at East Billy Road and westbound on East Valencia Road.
Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.
