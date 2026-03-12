TPD: Road rage incident leads to two shot on Eastside

Two people were wounded in what Tucson Police are calling a likely road rage incident.

Police say two people were shot in an incident near Kolb and Golf Links. They have been transported to the hospital.

A pick-up truck apparently related to the case ended up at a Grease Monkey oil change on the southeast corner of the intersection.

A block-long section of Golf Links is closed immediately west of Kolb. The area surrounded by crime scene tape includes a bus shelter.

KGUN 9 has been told that location figures into this case.