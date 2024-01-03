TPD: Armed suspect inside home following alleged Southside domestic violence incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a domestic violence incident on the 1900 block of South Norris Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday involving an armed male suspect and a female victim.
Officers believe the man is armed with a firearm.
The victim has been safely removed, but the suspect remains inside.
Limited details are available as officers work to address the ongoing situation.
