TPD: Armed suspect inside home following alleged Southside domestic violence incident

Posted at 6:38 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 20:41:30-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a domestic violence incident on the 1900 block of South Norris Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday involving an armed male suspect and a female victim.

Officers believe the man is armed with a firearm.

The victim has been safely removed, but the suspect remains inside.

Limited details are available as officers work to address the ongoing situation.

