TPD releases body-cam footage following officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Graphic body-cam footage has been released after a Tucson Police Department officer-involved shooting that happened near the south side Saturday, August 22.

It started Saturday, when police tried to stop a rental car that was illegally not returned.

Officials say driver kept going, but a pursuit did not ensue. Police then tracked down the car and found it by a mobile home park.

“Hey! Shots fired! Shots fired!” could be heard from Officer Jesus Calderon’s body-camera footage.

This video starts with Officer Calderon looking for an armed man.

A man, police say, was shooting at officers, moments before.

The suspect is 34-year-old Fernando Valenzuela, according to TPD. He's a felon and is not allowed to possess a gun.

In the video, you can see Valenzuela running through a mobile home park, continuing to shoot.

At this point back-up officer had arrived.

Officer Edward Jahnke had no idea the shooter is behind him, about to turn the corner.

That’s when Officer Calderon stepped in.

“Hey! He’s on this side, south of you,” Officer Calderon yelled to Officer Jahnke.

“South?” Officer Jahnke responded and immediately turned around.

Moments later, Officer Jahnke meets face-to-face with the suspect.

“The suspect only 16-feet away from Officer Jahnke, had a gun in each hand. He raised both guns and pointed them directly at Officer Jahnke. Officer Jahnke then fired, striking the shooter,” said TPD Chief Chris Magnus Tuesday's press conference.

Officials say the bullets hit Valenzuela in the wrist, arm, chest and back.

He is hospitalized in critical condition, but is in stable condition at this time.

Once he's released from the hospital, he will face multiple charges related to this shooting.

Chief Magnus says these include two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of prohibited possessor and unlawful discharge.

Police are still looking for one person who ran from the car.

Police say there were four people in the vehicle at the time police approached.

According to officials, there was woman, the armed driver, and two individuals who all ran out.

Officers and bystanders were not injured in this officer-involved shooting.