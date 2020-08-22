Tucson police officers shot at during traffic stop

TUCSON, Ariz. — Several rounds of gunshots were exchanged between Tucson police officers and suspects during a traffic stop Sunday.

Tucson Police say the shooting happened near a trailer park on the 3100 block of E Behan St.

Three suspects were in a vehicle that was reported as stolen, according to TPD.

TPD say the suspects ran away during the stop and shots were fired after a brief chase.

During that time, one suspect was shot by a Tucson police officer.

TPD says the shot suspect was transported to the hospital with injuries that may be life-threatening.

The other two suspects were detained.

TPD tweeted photos of the guns the suspect used. Police say one of them was an assault riffle.

No officers were injured, according to TPD.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we learn more information.