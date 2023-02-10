TPD: Possible human remains found near Renaissance Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of possible human remains.
TPD received a call right after 5 p.m.
According to TPD, the possible human remains were found south of the 6700 block of S. Renaissance Drive, along the Santa Cruz River bed.
TPD says more information will be released in the coming days.
