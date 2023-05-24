Watch Now
TPD: Pedestrian hit leads on Speedway Boulevard leads to road closure

Posted at 9:41 PM, May 23, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Speedway Boulevard and Wilmot Road.

The male pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

Tucson police are currently on scene and advised to find an alternate route as westbound lanes are closed.

