TPD: Pedestrian hit leads on Speedway Boulevard leads to road closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Speedway Boulevard and Wilmot Road.
The male pedestrian was taken to the hospital.
Tucson police are currently on scene and advised to find an alternate route as westbound lanes are closed.
