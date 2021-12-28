TPD: Pedestrian critically injured and 22nd Street and Houghton

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was treated for life-threatening injuries after a wreck near 22nd Street and Houghton Tuesday.
According to Tucson police, northbound Houghton was restricted during the investigation.
Broadway and Harrison worked as alternates.
