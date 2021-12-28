Watch
TPD: Pedestrian critically injured and 22nd Street and Houghton

Traffic restricted on northbound Houghton
A pedestrian was treated for life-threatening injuries after a wreck near 22nd Street and Houghton Tuesday.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Dec 28, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was treated for life-threatening injuries after a wreck near 22nd Street and Houghton Tuesday.

According to Tucson police, northbound Houghton was restricted during the investigation.

Broadway and Harrison worked as alternates.

