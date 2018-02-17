TPD: Mother, missing toddler believed to be in Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a toddler who was taken by her mother on January 31, 2018.

Police say 1-year-old Jeannette Grado was taken by her mother, 38-year-old Jeannette McCann Lopez, during a supervised visit at the Wilmot Library.

Detectives recently received information that Grado is possibly in Mexico with her mother.

TPD is asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.

Lopez is described to be 5-foot-7,160 pounds, dyed red hair and currently five months pregnant. She was last seen wearing a purple long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, possibly glasses and had a floral backpack.

The toddler has short, curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink & white long sleeve shirt, jean jacket with a pink trim, blue jeans, and pink & white light-up shoes.