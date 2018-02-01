Missing Tucson toddler taken by mother

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police are looking for a mother who they say ran away with her 1 -year-old daughter during a supervised visit. Police tell KGUN9, the visit was set up by the Department of Child Safety at 11:30 am on Wednesday at Wilmot Library. At some point during the visit, police say, Jeannette McCann Lopez, 38, ran away with her daughter Jeannette Grado.  

Lopez is described to be 5-foot-7,160 pounds, dyed red hair and currently five months pregnant. She was last seen wearing a purple long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, possibly glasses and had a floral backpack.

The toddle has short, curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink & white long sleeve shirt, jean jacket with pink trim, blue jeans and pink & white light-up shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

