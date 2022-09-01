Police investigate street racing, 'sideshows' in Kolb corridor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating complaints of street racing and gunfire along the South Kolb Road corridor.

Police say more than 50 calls reported large "street takeovers" that are known as sideshows. The events involve illegal street racing and tire burnouts.

The events are part of a nationwide trend, police say.

Police observed multiple vehicles leaving at high speeds from the area of 22nd Street and Escalante Road.

When patrol officers recently arrived to the area east of Kolb Road, between E. 22nd Street and E. Escalante Road, multiple vehicles drove off at high speeds.

Police are attempting to identify the drivers, as well as those who fired guns at the event.

Police say drivers and spectators can be arrested when they obstruct streets.

Those with information can call 88-CRIME and refer to TPD case number P2208310150.

