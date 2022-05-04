TPD: Looking to identify three suspects who robbed Speedway Gas Station

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police department is asking for the public's help to identify three suspects who robbed a gas station.
On April 18, 2022, the three suspects went to the Speedway Gas Station on 7085 East Broadway Boulevard and robbed the employee.
Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-Crime.
——-
